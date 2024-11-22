Real Madrid Exploring Possibility of Bring Back Club Legend in January
According to Brazilian outlet Trivela, as relayed by Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid are looking to bring back Casemiro in January. Los Blancos are suffering from injury issues this season and are looking to address the matter. The club could look to bring Casemiro back to solve the situation. The midfielder left the club in 2022 summer to join Manchester United.
Aurelien Tchouameni is yet to convince in the central midfield role. Therefore, the club lack a holding midfielder who could replicate Casemiro's brute presence in the middle of the park. Casemiro, meanwhile, has seen a significant drop in form since his move to Manchester United.
That said, he is a Los Merengues legend and has previously proven his quality on countless occasions, so he could be a good fit as a short-term replacement.
A glance at Cssemiro's Real Madrid career
Casemiro made his senior debut for Real Madrid in 2012-13, but 2013-14 was the first time he played a prominent role in the squad. WIth time, the Brazilian midfielder became a mainstay and was often the factor that helped the Toni Kroos and Luka Modric partnership flourish.
He made 335 appearances for Los Blancos before leaving in 2022. Casemiro scored 31 goals, including one in the 2016-17 UEFA Champions League final. He also laid out 29 assists for his teammates.
Casemiro won 18 trophies with Los Merengues, including five UEFA Champions League titles, three La Liga trohies, and three Club World Cup trophies. He is one of the most important Real Madrid players of this century.
