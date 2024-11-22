Neymar Jr Fires Back at Rodri Over Remarks About Vinicius Junior on Instagram
Over four weeks after the Ballon d'Or Ceremony, the night's drama is still being discussed. Real Madrid boycotted the event when they learned that Manchester City midfielder Rodri would win the trophy over Vincuius Jr., which did not go down well around the soccer world.
Things had looked to be quieting down regarding the situation, but it appears Rodri has had a few more words to say about Vinicius Jr. and his attitude on and off the field on El Larguero. Vincius's former Brazilan teammate, Neymar Jr., responded to the comments on Instagram.
Neymar Jr. Responds Under Instagram Post of Rodri's Comments
One Instagram account, Futeousadia, posted an image of Rodri and his comments to El Larguero regarding Vinicius Jr. and his actions on and off the field. Neymar Jr., who has 226 million followers on the social media platform, commented underneath the post, writing:
He became a talker now 🤦🏽 ♂ 🤦🏽 ♂😂😂
Speaking on live TV, Rodri said that Vincius Jr was a great footballer who was still young, so he had time to polish the areas that needed improving. One of those was talking back to officials on the field, something he said he tries not to do anymore.
The Manchester City player has been linked with a move to Real Madrid in the future. If Los Blancos want to sign him, they may have to iron out everything that has happened previously to maintain calm around the team.
That is a future problem, but one thing is for sure: Vinicius Jr. has the backing of his Brazilian teammates, past and present.
Recommended
Netflix Announce Real Madrid Superstar Vinicus Jr Documentary Release Date
Real Madrid Superstar Jude Bellingham Bags Top La Liga Award After Sensational First Season In Spain
Troy Deeney Explains Why Real Madrid Superstar Vinicius Jr Is A Better Role Model Than Mohamed Salah