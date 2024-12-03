Real Madrid CF ON SI

Athletic Club vs Real Madrid Preview: Kick-Off Time, Team News, Official Squad, How To Watch & Live Stream

Everything you need to know ahead of Real Madrid's game against Athletic Club in La Liga.

Danny Wolstanholme

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Real Madrid is set to visit Athletic Club on Wednesday for their latest La Liga match. Los Blancos will travel to Bilbao after overcoming Getafe 2-0 at the weekend.

Carlo Ancelotti's team faces Athletic Club following three successive league victories. Notably, if Real Madrid defeat Lehoiak and Barcelona fail to beat Mallorca on Tuesday, then Los Blancos will return to the top of La Liga.

Meanwhile, Athletic Club remains unbeaten in their last nine games across all competitions.

Last time out, Ernesto Valverde's team, which is also involved in this year's UEFA Europa League competition, beat Rayo Vallecano 2-1 in La Liga, with substitute Oihan Sancet scoring a brace.

The last time Real Madrid faced Athletic Club was in March at the Santiago Bernabeu. In that La Liga game, Rodrygo scored twice as Los Blancos overcame the Bilbao-based team 2-0. Their most recent encounter at San Mames Stadium also ended 2-0 to Real Madrid.

Here's a look at the last five La Liga games between Real Madrid and Athletic Club.

Date

Result

March 31, 2024

Real Madrid 2-0 Athletic Club

August 12, 2023

Athletic Club 0-2 Real Madrid

June 4, 2023

Real Madrid 1-1 Athletic Club

January 22, 2023

Athletic Club 0-2 Real Madrid

December 22, 2021

Athletic Club 1-2 Real Madrid

MORE: Athletic Club vs Real Madrid: 5 Classic La Liga Matches

Real Madrid Team News vs Athletic Club

Jude Bellingham is fit to play after he was taken off with a neck issue during Real Madrid's most recent game against Getafe. Meanwhile, Aurelien Tchouameni returns to the Los Blancos squad following an ankle problem.

Dani Carvajal, David Alaba, Eder Militao, Eduardo Camavinga, and Vinicius Jr will all miss out due to injuries.

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Athletic Club

Predicted lineup: Athletic Club vs Real Madrid: Predicted Lineup And Team News

Athletic Club vs Real Madrid Date

Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2024.

Athletic Club vs Real Madrid Kickoff Time

Kickoff time: 3 p.m. EST (12 p.m. PST/9 p.m. local time)

How To Watch & Live Stream Athletic Club vs Real Madrid

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

United Kingdom: Premier Sports, La Liga TV, and Premier Sports Player

Canada: TSN TV and TSN+

Australia: BeIN Sports and BeIN Sports Connect

Recommended

Former Real Madrid Star Explains How Kylian Mbappe Is Similar To Cristiano Ronaldo

Leaked Images Show Three New Real Madrid Shirts, Including Pre-Match, Training, And 2010 Retro Jersey's

Real Madrid Interested In $50 Million Rated Manchester United Defender Diogo Dalot

Published
Danny Wolstanholme
DANNY WOLSTANHOLME

Home/Matchday