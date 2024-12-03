Athletic Club vs Real Madrid Preview: Kick-Off Time, Team News, Official Squad, How To Watch & Live Stream
Real Madrid is set to visit Athletic Club on Wednesday for their latest La Liga match. Los Blancos will travel to Bilbao after overcoming Getafe 2-0 at the weekend.
Carlo Ancelotti's team faces Athletic Club following three successive league victories. Notably, if Real Madrid defeat Lehoiak and Barcelona fail to beat Mallorca on Tuesday, then Los Blancos will return to the top of La Liga.
Meanwhile, Athletic Club remains unbeaten in their last nine games across all competitions.
Last time out, Ernesto Valverde's team, which is also involved in this year's UEFA Europa League competition, beat Rayo Vallecano 2-1 in La Liga, with substitute Oihan Sancet scoring a brace.
The last time Real Madrid faced Athletic Club was in March at the Santiago Bernabeu. In that La Liga game, Rodrygo scored twice as Los Blancos overcame the Bilbao-based team 2-0. Their most recent encounter at San Mames Stadium also ended 2-0 to Real Madrid.
Here's a look at the last five La Liga games between Real Madrid and Athletic Club.
Date
Result
March 31, 2024
Real Madrid 2-0 Athletic Club
August 12, 2023
Athletic Club 0-2 Real Madrid
June 4, 2023
Real Madrid 1-1 Athletic Club
January 22, 2023
Athletic Club 0-2 Real Madrid
December 22, 2021
Athletic Club 1-2 Real Madrid
Real Madrid Team News vs Athletic Club
Jude Bellingham is fit to play after he was taken off with a neck issue during Real Madrid's most recent game against Getafe. Meanwhile, Aurelien Tchouameni returns to the Los Blancos squad following an ankle problem.
Dani Carvajal, David Alaba, Eder Militao, Eduardo Camavinga, and Vinicius Jr will all miss out due to injuries.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Athletic Club
Predicted lineup: Athletic Club vs Real Madrid: Predicted Lineup And Team News
Athletic Club vs Real Madrid Date
Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2024.
Athletic Club vs Real Madrid Kickoff Time
Kickoff time: 3 p.m. EST (12 p.m. PST/9 p.m. local time)
How To Watch & Live Stream Athletic Club vs Real Madrid
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
United Kingdom: Premier Sports, La Liga TV, and Premier Sports Player
Canada: TSN TV and TSN+
Australia: BeIN Sports and BeIN Sports Connect
