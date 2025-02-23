Monterrey’s Signing Of Real Madrid Legend Sergio Ramos Viewed as Lionel Messi-Like
On Saturday night, former Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos made his debut for CF Monterrey, playing 80 minutes in their 3-1 victory over Atlético de San Luis.
It was the first action that the 38-year-old has seen since leaving Sevilla last season. Since July 1, Ramos had been a free agent before he chose to sign with Monterrey and continue his career outside of Europe.
More: Real Madrid vs Girona Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
While speaking to AS, Monterrey president José Antonio 'Tato' Noriega stated that he wouldn't dispute anyone saying that Ramos leaving Europe for North America, in his case Mexico, is the same as Messi signing with Inter Miami in 2023.
I wouldn't disagree with that comment because what Ramos has done in his football career is top-tier. Messi sits at a table of three when it comes to who is the best player in history, and Sergio sits at the table of the greatest defenders of all time.- José Antonio 'Tato' Noriega
Noriega also views Ramos' signing as equally significant as Messi's, given all the defender has achieved for both club and country.
He won everything playing with none other than Real Madrid and Spain. Yes, it's a signing of that level, like Messi, historic for us. We hope it also has that kind of sporting impact.- José Antonio 'Tato' Noriega
Ramos and Messi have an opportunity to clash to rekindle the Barcelona and Real Madrid rivalry should Inter Miami and Monterrey meet in the CONCACAF Champions League semifinal.
