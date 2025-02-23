Real Madrid CF ON SI

Monterrey’s Signing Of Real Madrid Legend Sergio Ramos Viewed as Lionel Messi-Like

Sergio Ramos could have a massive impact in Mexico.

Eduardo Razo

IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

On Saturday night, former Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos made his debut for CF Monterrey, playing 80 minutes in their 3-1 victory over Atlético de San Luis.

It was the first action that the 38-year-old has seen since leaving Sevilla last season. Since July 1, Ramos had been a free agent before he chose to sign with Monterrey and continue his career outside of Europe.

More: Real Madrid vs Girona Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream

Sergio Ramos, Monterrey
IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

While speaking to AS, Monterrey president José Antonio 'Tato' Noriega stated that he wouldn't dispute anyone saying that Ramos leaving Europe for North America, in his case Mexico, is the same as Messi signing with Inter Miami in 2023.

I wouldn't disagree with that comment because what Ramos has done in his football career is top-tier. Messi sits at a table of three when it comes to who is the best player in history, and Sergio sits at the table of the greatest defenders of all time.

José Antonio 'Tato' Noriega

Noriega also views Ramos' signing as equally significant as Messi's, given all the defender has achieved for both club and country.

He won everything playing with none other than Real Madrid and Spain. Yes, it's a signing of that level, like Messi, historic for us. We hope it also has that kind of sporting impact.

José Antonio 'Tato' Noriega

Ramos and Messi have an opportunity to clash to rekindle the Barcelona and Real Madrid rivalry should Inter Miami and Monterrey meet in the CONCACAF Champions League semifinal.

The Latest Real Madrid News:

Diego Simeone Reacts To Another Madrid Derby In The Champions League

Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Press Conference Ahead of Real Madrid vs Girona In La Liga

Real Madrid vs Girona: Official Squad Announced For La Liga Match

Neymar Left Amazed At Real Madrid Superstar’s Performances

Published
Eduardo Razo
EDUARDO RAZO

Eduardo is an experienced freelance football writer covering Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and PSG On SI. He also covers PSG for PSG Talk and French football for Ligue 1's official English website. He's contributed to NBC Sports' regional sports networks, including NBC Sports Washington and NBC Sports Bay Area & California, providing in-depth sports content for those markets.

Home/Legends