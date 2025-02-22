Neymar Left Amazed At Real Madrid Superstar’s Performances
During his Barcelona career, Neymar was involved in many heated matches against Real Madrid. He also played against Los Blancos while being at PSG.
Neymar is a fan of plenty of his countrymen but has a special connection with Real forward Rodrygo. The 24-year-old has been in excellent form this season, sometimes impressing Neymar.
He is one of Los Blancos' leading attackers. He has been in dazzling form this season and has racked up 12 goals and nine assists in 34 appearances across competitions. Neymar wrote on Instagram about Rodrygo:
How this kid plays is a joke!- Neymar
Rodrygo, meanwhile, is a massive fan of Neymar. Following Real Madrid's 3-1 win against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League knockout stage play-offs, he rushed home to watch Neymar in action for Santos. Rodrygo told the media:
I need to get home fast now... as Neymar and Santos are playing tonight!
Rodrygo has been sensational in the attack alongside Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, and Jude Bellingham. Riding on his form, Real Madrid is through to the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 and is second in La Liga and in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey. Los Blancos have already won two trophies this season, the UEFA Super Cup and the Intercontinental Cup.
With Mbappe and Vinicius more present in the team, Rodrygo's contributions often get overshadowed. The Brazilian is equally important to the team as the superstars mentioned above. He is set to return to action with his club on February 23 against Girona in La Liga.
