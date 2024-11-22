Real Madrid Legend Cristiano Ronaldo’s MrBeast Collaboration Hits 10 Million Views Within Hours
Cristiano Ronaldo keeps breaking records on and off the field. After his heroics on the football pitch, the Real Madrid legend has dipped his toes in YouTube and his channel has gone viral instantly.
Today, Ronaldo released a collaboration video with popular social media influencer MrBeast and as of publishing the video has already surpassed 12 million views is less than 10 hours.
The Portugal captain previously promised to 'break the internet' in his next video. MrBeast, meanwhile, is the most popular YouTube content creator and the duo's collaboration is indeed doing just that.
Cristiano Ronaldo's YouTube channel currently has around 67.7 million subscribers.
Checkout the recent video below:
MrBeast reveals feelings on Cristiano Ronaldo's YouTube channel
Cristiano Ronaldo instantly made a mark when he entered the YouTube market as his channel instantly exploded with popularity. Ronaldo asked MrBeast about how he felt on the matter and MrBeast replied, saying:
I thought you would reach 20-30 million in the first month, and when you reached 60 million, I said, 'Oh my God, you have the most subscribers in the history of YouTube. Before you, it was us.'- MrBeast
The popular content creator has also teased that he is set to launch a mega collaboration video with the Portuguese legend on November 30 and fans are already hyped about what's to come from the famous duo.
