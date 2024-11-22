Manchester United Begin Talks To Sign Real Madrid Midfield Mainstay [Report]
According to Bernabeu Digital, Manchester United have begun talks to sign Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.
The Red Devils have been very active in the transfer market in recent years and spent huge sums during Erik ten Hag's reign. However, Ruben Amorim has now taken charge of the club and United could look to further bolster their squad this season.
One of the players identified by the Red Devils is Camavinga, who joined Los Blancos from Stade Rennais in 2021. He has been a mainstay for Carlo Ancelotti's side, so far making 152 appearances, including seven this season. The Frenchman has a contract until 2029 with Los Blancos but United's reported interest could make things interesting.
The aforementioned source claims Manchester United are even ready to make a January move, which is virtually impossible at this point. They could also make a move in the summer. As per Transfermarkt, Camavinga currently has a market value of 100 million dollars.
Manchester United's last big midfield signing from Real Madrid
Manchester United made a statement in the transfer market when they swooped in Casemiro from Real Madrid in the summer of 2022. The Brazilian was a serial winner in the Spanish capital and won several major trophies. Casemiro, however, hasn't been able to replicate his best form at Old Trafford.
Casemiro has so far made 99 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 15 goals and providing nine assists. Despite his recent downturn in form, there's no denying Casemiro's top-notch quality. Hence, it's worth keeping an eye on whether he can turn his fortune around under new boss Ruben Amorim.
