Patrice Evra Claims Real Madrid Hero Cristiano Ronaldo Never Wanted To Join Arsenal
Patrice Evra has claimed that Real Madrid icon Cristiano Ronaldo never wanted to join Arsenal.
The Portuguese superstar left Real Madrid for Juventus in 2018 and Evra has revealed that Chelsea, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain were also keen on signing the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. However, Ronaldo had no interest in Arsenal.
The French full-back further claimed that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was interested in signing for PSG as he liked their project. Speaking to RMC Sport, Evra said:
Has Cristiano ever wanted to come to PSG? Yes. There was Paris, Arsenal... That was before he signed for Juventus (in 2018). He had Chelsea, Juventus, Paris. He said he would never go to Arsenal. He was interested in the (Parisian) project. You can criticize Cristiano, but he would have adapted. He would have made an effort. Look at what he is doing in Saudi Arabia. He is a Saudi!- Patrice Evra
Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Juventus in 2018 and made 134 appearances for the Italian club, scoring 101 goals and providing 22 assists. He then made a return to Manchester United in 2021 before joining Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr.
Ronaldo is now the face of Al-Nassr and the SPL and has scored 74 goals and provided 18 assists in 83 appearances for the Riyadh-based club. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner continues producing impressive numbers despite being 39 and remains a force to be reckoned with in the attack. This season, he has scored 16 goals and provided three assists in 19 appearances.
