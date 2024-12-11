Real Madrid Confirms Arda Guler Is Not For Sale Amid Bayer Leverkusen Rumors
Over the last several weeks, we have seen plenty of discussions about the future of Real Madrid sensation Arda Guler due to his limited playing time under Carlo Ancelotti.
Today, transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano posted on social media that Real Madrid is not interested in selling its young Turkish star. This comes after Sky Germany reported that German champions Bayer Leverkusen were monitoring Guler.
Arda Guler Starting to See More Minutes for Los Blancos
The rumors of Arda Guler possibly being sold or loaned out started materializing due to not seeing the field frequently. Joining the team in 2023, he has struggled to nail down minutes with competition for places tough.
Reports suggested that Guler, still a teenager, may go out on loan to get more minutes for his development. However, the Real Madrid injury crisis has allowed the attacking midfielder to see the field much more, and he scored his first goal of the season against Girona last weekend.
Even before then, Carlo Ancelotti and the club insisted he was not leaving Madrid. His recent form has confirmed that, with Ancelotti seeing him as an integral part of the squad, being rotated into the team consistently.
Things can change quickly in soccer, but Arda Guler's future will remain at the club, with Ancelotti hoping his recent good form continues.
