Real Madrid Fans In Hong Kong Furious Over Legends Event Snub After Paying Nearly $1,000
A handful of Real Madrid fans in Hong Kong didn't get their money's worth despite paying nearly $1000 to meet Real Madrid legends.
The legends recently played a game against Barcelona legends in Hong Kong and round 26 fans paid for a premium ticket to the game so they could meet the legends after the match.
Each of those tickets cost around HKD 7000 (just under $1000). However, the fans couldn't meet the legends as the likes of Luis Figo, Roberto Carlos, Fabio Cannavaro, and more had already left. President of the Real Madrid fan club in Hong Kong, June Lee, said (via South China Morning Post):
[On Friday morning], they had a meet and greet at the Hong Kong Golf and Tennis Academy, and we had 26 members who bought the HK$6,880 ticket to get inside. I don’t know if they oversold or they let other people inside, but by the time [our members] got inside, [Luis] Figo, [Roberto] Carlos and [Fabio] Cannavaro had already left.- June Lee
Lee added that Iker Casillas was present for a while but left before all the fans could get what they wanted. He even noted that Luis Figo got angry and left as fans kept coming back, asking to get multiple items signed.
The Barcelona fan meet after the game, however, was smooth sailing and went as planned. That wasn't the case with Los Blancos' fan meet and Lee has reported the incident to the consumer council. Any further update on the matter is yet to come. The match ended 5-2 in La Blaugrana's favor.
