Real Madrid Forward Vinicius Jr Could Win Yet Another Big Individual Award In 2024
Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. has seen the awards and trophies roll in this past week. It started with the FIFA The Best Men's Player 2024 award, then an Intercontinental Cup win, while also receiving the Player of the Tournament.
According to Jorge Picon, the Brazilian could attend the Globe Soccer Awards ceremony in Dubai on December 27, where he may win another best men's player award.
Vinicius Jr. Up Against Some of the Best Players in the World again
It won't be easy for Vinicius Jr, who is up against some of the best players in the world for the award. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Rodri are all up for the award.
Kylian Mbappe, Dani Carvajal, Jude Bellingham, and former Real Madrid player Toni Kroos (retired) are also up for the Globe Soccer Best Men's Player trophy.
Real Madrid has been nominated for the Best Men's Club of 2024 award, and Carlo Ancelotti has also been nominated for Best Head Coach of the Year.
Despite not lifting the Ballon d'Or, Vinicus Jr has had a successful season with club and individual honors. The Brazilian has won five club trophies and two individual awards in 2024. Can he add the Globe Soccer Best Men's Player Award to his FIFA The Best Men's Player 2024?
Recommended
Real Madrid Set For January Meeting To Accelerate Deal For Trent Alexander-Arnold [Report]
Kylian Mbappe Gives Special Christmas Gifts To Real Madrid Teammates
Real Madrid Trophies: List Of Achievements Across All Competitions