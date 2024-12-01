Carlo Ancelotti Praises Kylian Mbappe's Performance Against Getafe
Carlo Ancelotti praised Kylian Mbappe's performance in Real Madrid's 2-0 win against Getafe today.
The French forward scored Los Blancos' second goal of the game, curling in a right-footed effort from the edge of the area.
Although he scored, Mbappe, who missed a penalty against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League last Wednesday, squandered several other opportunities during the game.
MORE: Real Madrid Fans Point Out Key Area Kylian Mbappe Needs To Improve Despite Scoring Against Getafe
During his post-match press conference, Real Madrid head coach Ancelotti said, per the club, that he was pleased with Mbappe's overall performance against Getafe.
"He had a very good game. He was dangerous, as always, and he scored an important goal in the game. He created chances and was very active. That's what we want from him. He scored a great goal, fantastically executed. He had a very good game. The fans understand more than anyone else the team's current situation and that of the players. Mbappé could have done better against Liverpool and they got behind him, which is only fair."- Carlo Ancelotti
Ancelotti also admitted that he didn't replace Mbappe with Endrick during the late stages of the game because the Frenchman "was very dangerous in attacking transitions."
You can read the key quotes from Ancelotti's post-match press conference by clicking here.
Recommended
Real Madrid 2-0 Getafe: Jude Bellingham And Kylian Mbappe Secure All Three Points For Los Blancos In La Liga
Real Madrid vs Getafe: La Liga Match Highlights As Kylian Mbappe Returns To Scoresheet
Thibaut Courtois Celebrates Special Milestone During Real Madrid vs Getafe