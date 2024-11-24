Real Madrid Legend Cristiano Ronaldo Facing $50k Lawsuit From Cosmetic Doctor [Report]
Cristiano Ronaldo is being sued by a cosmetic doctor based in Cheshire, England, over an unpaid bill, according to The Sun. The Real Madrid legend is said to owe the skin specialist $50,000.
Dr. Roshan Ravindran, who also reportedly goes by the name of Dr. Rosh, has claimed that the current Al-Nassr star failed to pay him for treatments while he played for Manchester United between 2021 and 2022.
In the alleged legal filing, the cosmetic doctor identified Ronaldo but did not specifically mention his partner, Georgina Rodriguez. However, he did mention that he treated members of the Portuguese star's family and entourage.
The Sun contacted the cosmetic doctor for a comment, but he only provided a brief statement to the UK-based outlet.
"There is an ongoing legal matter and, as a professional, I do not discuss my patients."- Dr Roshan Ravindran
As per a source quoted by The Sun, Dr. Ravindran is a highly respected cosmetic doctor who treats a variety of sports stars and Hollywood icons. The source also describes the skin doctor as the "number one choice" for treatments such as Botox and fillers.
Following the recent international break, Ronaldo is currently back in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr. He played and scored in the club's 2-1 defeat to Al Qadsiah on Friday.
