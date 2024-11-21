Real Madrid Legend Cristiano Ronaldo Tells MrBeast Whether He’ll Play With His Son Like LeBron James
Real Madrid icon Cristiano Ronaldo has answered whether he'll play alongside his son like Basketball stalwart LeBron James has done. The Portuguese superstar has recently done a collaboration with social media influencer MrBeast on his YouTube channel, UR Cristiano, where MrBeast asked Ronaldo the question that many fans have been wondering.
Despite being 39, Ronaldo is going strong for club and country. Fans are curious to see if the five-time Ballon d'Or winner can potentially play alongside his son, Cristiano Jr, who is now 14. MrBeast asked Ronaldo in the recent YouTube show (via CentreGoals on X):
LeBron played with his son, will you do the same with Junior?- MrBeast
Ronaldo answered, saying:
We will see, he’s 14, we will see how my legs are going.- Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo's son has played for the academies of famous clubs like Juventus, Real Madrid, and more. Clips of the youngster following his father's footsteps have often gone viral on social media. That said, replicating what Ronaldo did could be too big of an ask for Cristiano Jr.
Fans will definitely keep an eye on whether he can make a name for himself in the professional circuit.
Check out Ronaldo's chat with MrBeast:
Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Al-Nassr training
Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to training with his club side Al-Nassr following the international break with Portugal. The 39-year-old scored a brace in the UEFA Nations League against Poland and was rested for the Croatia game as Roberto Martinez's side had already qualified for the quarter-finals of the competition. Ronaldo has now returned to training with Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr and uploaded a photo on social media, writing:
Back to work.- Cristiano Ronaldo
Recommended
Gianluigi Buffon Reveals Emotional Factor That Made Real Madrid Legend Cristiano Ronaldo Fragile
Louis Saha Reveals The Scenario In Which Real Madrid Legend Cristiano Ronaldo Could Return To Manchester United
Leaked Image Reveals Cristiano Ronaldo’s Next YouTube Guest That Will 'Break The Internet'