Real Madrid Legend Toni Kroos Names The Serie Aa Club He’d Liked To Have Played For
Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos has named the Serie A club he'd be interested in playing for.
Kroos, who retired from professional football after Euro 2024, represented some of the biggest clubs in world football during his career. He played for Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid.
Kroos has now claimed that he had interest from the Serie A when he was in the Spanish capital, but never thought about leaving Los Blancos.
The 2014 FIFA World Cup winner further added that he would fit well in the current Inter Milan team. The Nerazzuri lifted the Serie A title last year and are currently third in this year's standings. Kroos told Tuttosport:
There was interest from Serie A clubs when I was playing in Spain, but I never thought about leaving the Blancos. I’ve always liked Italian football, but Real is Real.- Toni Kroos
Further naming the Italian club he'd played for had he not retired, Kroos said:
It’s hard to pick one as I don’t know the environments internally, but right now, I wouldn’t see myself badly at Inter. They play with confidence and calm, trying to dominate proceedings; they are really strong.- Toni Kroos
Toni Kroos had a glittering career and is widely recognized as one of the greatest midfielders of the modern era. He is a six-time UEFA Champions League winner, five times with Real Madrid and once with Bayern. Kroos also lifted the FIFA World Cup with Germany in 2014. He made 114 appearances for the German national team. After initially retiring from the national team in 2021, Kroos returned to the team for Euro 2024.
