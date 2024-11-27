Fireworks Launched Outside Real Madrid Hotel Before UEFA Champions League Match With Liverpool [Video]
Several fireworks were launched outside Real Madrid's reported team hotel in Liverpool city center last night.
The incident occurred ahead of Los Blancos' UEFA Champions League clash with the English Premier League leaders today.
The fireworks were reportedly set off around 2 a.m. outside the Innside by Melia Hotel, the location where Real Madrid stayed the last time they visited Merseyside in 2023. Per Anfield Watch, a similar firework incident occurred that year; Los Blancos ended up beating Liverpool 5-2.
You can view a video of the late-night occurrence below.
Arne Slot To Light Up Tactics Amid Vinicius Jr Injury
Liverpool boss Arne Slot will change his team's approach for the Real Madrid game because of Vinicius Jr.'s recent injury. The Brazilian was ruled out of action following an assessment earlier this week.
However, during his pre-match press conference, the Dutch coach admitted that he's unsure how Carlo Ancelotti's team will look come kickoff.
"Now, with him [Vinicius Jr] not playing, we have to expect something else. I think he played almost every game for Madrid so it’s again quite difficult for us now to understand what we can expect. But what we do know what we can expect is 11 players with great quality and we try to prepare them in the best possible way. Will [Jude] Bellingham play as a 10? Will he play from the left? Will he play from the right? Will Endrick come in? Will [Arda] Guler start?"- Arne Slot
Real Madrid's game with Liverpool in the Champions League starts at 3:00 p.m. EST/12:00 p.m. PST. The full preview can be viewed by clicking here.
