Real Madrid Legend Zinedine Zidane’s Used Three Words to Turn Down Manchester United Job Offer

Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane reportedly used three specific words to turn down a job approach from Manchester United.
Zidane established himself as one of the best coaches in world football during his two Real Madrid spells. During his four year managerial career at the club, the Frenchman won 11 trophies.
Since the end of his second Los Blancos spell in 2021, Zidane has been constantly linked with several top clubs across European football. Premier League giants Manchester United have been discussed as one of the destinations for the 1998 FIFA World Cup winner.
Marca report that clubs like United, PSG, and Juventus have approached Zidane for taking over. His response, though, has remained the same. Zidane has said in a short and crisp manner:
No, Thank you.- Zinedine Zidane
Manchester United were on the hunt for a new manager recently. The Red Devils parted ways with Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim was appointed as the new boss.
Zidane, on the other hand, continues to enjoy life outside football. One of the greatest footballers to ever lace a pair of boots, he enjoyed a spectacular managerial career.
Zidane took charge of Real Madrid for 263 matches across two spells. He was in charge of Los Blancos' famous UEFA Champions League three-peat between 2016 and 2018. Zidane also won the FIFA Club World Cup twice and the La Liga twice with the Madrid giants.
The legendary Frenchman has been tipped to take over France in the future.
