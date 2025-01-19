Watch Cristiano Ronaldo's Simple Response To Lionel Messi Chants By Opposition Fans
Cristiano Ronaldo gave a surprising reply to opposition fans who aimed Lionel Messi chants to him.
Throughout his career, Ronaldo has been subject to hostile reception from opposition fans. One of the most common is for fans to chant Lionel Messi's name to antagonize the Portuguese superstar.
The same thing happened during Al-Nassr's Saudi Pro League away fixture against Al-Taawoun. A video on social media shows fans chanting the Argentine superstar's name when Ronaldo was close to them.
The Real Madrid legend, though, replied with a simple thumbs up and a smiling face.
The game, meanwhile, ended in a 1-1 draw. Al-Nassr dropped points yet again and now have 29 points from 15 matches, 11 lesser than league leaders Al-Hilal.
Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, has now scored 17 goals and provided three assists in 21 appearances for Al-Nassr this season. The Knights of Najd return to action on January 21, taking on Al-Khaleej in a Saudi Pro League away clash.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, meanwhile, is currently in the final months of his Al-Nassr contract. He is reportedly set to pen a new deal with the SPL club.
He is set to pocket a mammoth $4.2 million per week as part of his new deal. Apart from that, he could also become a part-owner of Al-Nassr in the future.
Saudi Arabia reportedly see Cristiano Ronaldo an important factor in their bid to secure to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup. Hence, they want to tie down the Portuguese superstar to a new contract if it's only for a year.
