Watch Cristiano Ronaldo's Simple Response To Lionel Messi Chants By Opposition Fans

🚨 Cristiano Ronaldo's new contract with Al-Nassr will earn him an annual salary of $220M.



• $18M a month

• $4.2M a week

• $602K a day

• $25K an hour

• $416 a minute

• $7 a second.



By the time you would have read this post, he would've made ≈ 100$. 😅 pic.twitter.com/i79eVCtUG8