Endrick Joins Cristiano Ronaldo In Exclusive Club After Celta Vigo Brace

🚨 Real Madrid players who scored 2 goals in extra-time:



• Santiago Bernabéu in 1916

• Sotero Aranguren in 1916

• Santillana in 1986

• Cristiano Ronaldo in 2016 & 2017

• Endrick in 2025@2010MisterChip pic.twitter.com/FgeP3XwcTp