Endrick Joins Cristiano Ronaldo In Exclusive Club After Celta Vigo Brace
Endrick has joined Cristiano Ronaldo and other Real Madrid legends in an exclusive club following his stellar performance against Celta Vigo.
The Brazilian prodigy scored twice in extra time as Los Blancos beat Celta 5-2. He scored a stunning left-footed goal from outside the box in the 108th minute before scoring a backheel goal from close range in the 119th minute.
Kylian Mbappe (37'), Vinicius Jr (48'), and Fede Valverde (112') were also on the scoresheet for Carlo Ancelotti's side as they progressed to the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey.
Endrick is now the fifth player in Real Madrid history to score twice in extra time for the club. Santiago Bernabeu did it in 1916. Sotero Aranguren did the same in 1916. Carlos Santilana in 1916 and the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo in 2016 and 2017 are the other players to do so.
Endrick, meanwhile, reacted to his impressive performance, telling the media after the game (via Real Madrid):
The match was very hard because we were leading 2-0 and we conceded two goals. But this is Madrid, we go to the end and always go for the win. We always fight. It was tough, but we scored the goals to get the victory. It's hard to play extra time because we'd already played for 90 minutes and to go for 30 more.... We had to run more and dig deeper. But we scored three more which was great.- Endrick
Real Madrid, meanwhile, returned to action on January 19, taking on UD Las Palmas in a La Liga clash.
The Latest Real Madrid News
Real Madrid Star Endrick And Wife Gabriely Miranda Share Beautiful Exchange After His Two-Goal Performance
Injury Setback For Carlo Ancelotti As Real Madrid Midfielder Is Set To Miss Three Weeks
Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti's Post-Match Press Conference Following Real Madrid's Copa del Rey Win
Real Madrid Transfer News: Saliba, Haaland, Cambiaso, Savinho & More - January 17, 2025