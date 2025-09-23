Transcript: Xabi Alonso’s Post-Match Press Conference After Real Madrid Beat Levante in La Liga

Real Madrid moved to 18 points in the La Liga table after beating Levante 4-1 in an excellent performance. Goals from Vinicius Jr., Franco Mastantuono, and a brace from Kylian Mbappe eased the white team to victory, but they had a mini scare early in the second half when Levante pulled a goal back to make it 2-1.

Xabi Alonso was pleased with the performance, but said it's just the beginning with more to come from his team. The focus now shifts to the Madrid derby this Saturday.

Head coach Xabi Alonso spoke to the media after the win against Levante and was asked several questions regarding players. (per Real Madrid).

We're in a growth phase, still under construction. We're 51 days in and there's still a long way to go. We're building a solid foundation to be competitive in La Liga , the Champions League, and the Copa del Rey. Many people in the team feel connected and important. There are still some things to improve, but the path is looking good; not just because of the results but also because of the way we're doing things. We have to keep going, we can't stop. This is just the beginning, and we want to keep competing well. Xabi Alonso

Q: Rotations and system changes

Alonso: Having quality players makes it a lot easier, as they understand the idea and what we want with little training; they are flexible, they can play not just one way but in different ways, and even in different positions. Today we thought it was opportune because some players had to rest, as is the case with Mili and Carva . After their injuries we didn't want them to play three ninety-minute games in a row. Everyone who came on, came in very well. We don't have to get too worked up about it either. We're on a good path, we're happy and we have to keep going. Now we're thinking about the derby.

Q: On Camavinga's role:

Alonso: You've already seen it. He's made a run that's crossed the lines; he started in the six-man zone and ended up in the ten-man zone, practically ending up in the back line. He's very dynamic, he has a lot of qualities. I've had him since I've been here at the club, but he wasn't available, and little by little he's coming in. Jude has also been able to play more minutes, and that's very important.

Q: Match Feelings

Alonso: We had the chance before halftime to score the third, and even the fourth. We had enough chances, and sometimes a 2-0 scoreline is a misleading result because it seems like you have a good lead, but it can slip away. Obviously, after Levante's 2-1 draw, the scoreline and the game became much more even. I don't know how many minutes passed, but it wasn't too many until the 3-1, and Levante couldn't react too much. We controlled the game well and scored the fourth. It was a serious and complete game. It's not easy to come here, win, and play like this.

