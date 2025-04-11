Alaves vs Real Madrid: Predicted Lineup For La Liga Match
Real Madrid take on 17th-placed Alaves, knowing three points are essential in their bid for the La Liga title. Barcelona play 24 hours prior, so Los Blancos could find themselves seven points behind.d.
It's an important week for Carlo Ancelotti's men, who could find themselves out of the Champions League and a mountain to climb to take over Barcelona if they do not beat Los Blanquiazules.
The current Spanish champions have a good record over Alaves, winning 18 of their last 20 meetings, so a win is expected. Here is how Real Madrid could line up on Sunday.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Alaves (4-3-3)
GK: Thibaut Courtois - The injury to Andriy Lunin means that Courtois will likely start this game as it is a must-win game.
RB: Lucas Vazquez - Ancelotti has limited options at right-back, so Vazquez will likely start with Valverde, who should start at the position against Arsenal.
CB: Antonio Rudiger - The German is rarely rested and should start this game with the potential to be rested if the result doesn't look doubtful.
CB: David Alaba - Asencio or Alaba could start here, but whoever does will likely begin on Wednesday in the Champions League with limited defense options for Ancelotti.
LB: Fran Garcia - Ferland Mendy is still out, so Fran Garcia is the only legitimate option unless he plays Eduardo Camavinga.
CM: Eduardo Camavinga - The French midfielder will likely start against Alave as he will be suspended during the Arsenal game.
CM: Aurelien Tchouameni - Fede Valverde may start at right-back or be rested. Tchouameni did not play in the first leg against Arsenal and could also play as a center-back if Ancelotti chooses.
CM: Jude Bellingham - Bellingham is due for a rest, and the hope is that Real Madrid will get a good lead so he can get that in the second half.
RW: Brahim Diaz- One of the front three may be rested, and the likely player is Rodrygo, with Diaz the one who should start this game.
ST: Kylian Mbappe - The French striker worked hard against Arsenal and should have scored the first goal. Can he get back to scoring ways against Alaves?
LW: Vinicius Junior - Vinicius has not been in great form over the last months but scored against Valencia in the previous La Liga game.
