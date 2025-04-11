Journalist Clarifies Agent’s Comments About Liverpool Star Wanting To Play for Real Madrid
Liverpool star Ryan Gravenberch's agent recently stirred the pot by saying that his client would be interested in playing for Real Madrid.
The Dutch midfielder has soon become a key player for the Reds and has made 81 appearances for the club, including 43 this season. In a recent interview with Spanish outlet MARCA, his agent Jose Rodriguez said that he would 'love to play' for Los Blancos.
Trent Alexander-Arnold has been heavily linked with a free summer transfer to Real Madrid. Yet another Liverpool star's agent publicly making such a statement could be worrisome for the Merseysiders.
Journalist Lewis Steele, though, reckons that the comments have been taken out of context a bit. He said on the Anfield Index podcast:
Real Madrid were interested in the past. But it’s not to say they’re still interested now. It’s just an agent being honest. I do think it’s a bit of a storm in a teacup.- Lewis Steele
He further added:
I think what he was trying to say has probably been lost in translation slightly… it’s been slightly misqued. There’s no suggestion that Gravenberch wants out.- Lewis Steele
Real Madrid already have a super strong midfield with players like Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Jude Bellingham. Luka Modric is still going strong for the club. Hence, strengthening the midfield might not be the club's priority at the moment.
