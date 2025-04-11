Mikel Arteta Addresses Real Madrid’s Potential Comeback In Return Leg Against Arsenal
Arsenal managed a 3-0 win against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg at the Emirates. Two sumptuous free kicks from Declan Rice (58', 70') and yet another super goal from Mikel Merino (75') sealed a stunning win for the Gunners.
After such a big margin win, Arsenal already have a foot in the semi-final of the UCL. However, against Real Madrid, especially in this competition, there's no resting space. Los Blancos have defied the odds time and again in the Champions League.
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has now reflected on Los Merengues potentially making yet another historic comeback. He told the media ahead of the Gunners' Premier League game against Brentford (via Arsenal):
We have to be focused on what we can do, what we control, and when the time comes, prepare the game because we know what to expect. Again, we're going to have to earn it, just step up again and be even better than we were in the first game.- Mikel Arteta
Real Madrid have a La Liga away clash against Deportivo Alaves this weekend. Arsenal, meanwhile, have to handle business against Brentford in the Premier League.
Real Madrid are currently second in La Liga with 63 points from 30 matches, four less than league leaders Barcelona. They have suffered two back-to-back defeats against Valencia in the league and Arsenal in the UCL.
The treble aspirations have soon turned into disappointment. Los Blancos need some spectacular displays in the next two matches to potentially save their season.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Journalist Clarifies Agent’s Comments About Liverpool Star Wanting To Play For Real Madrid
Nike Drops Image Of Kylian Mbappe's New Signature Boots With Spine-Tingling Quote
Real Madrid Expect Crucial Player Will Be Available For Arsenal Clash (Report)
How Real Madrid Is Playing The Long Game With Arsenal's William Saliba