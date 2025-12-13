Alaves vs Real Madrid Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch, Live Stream & Odds

It's back to La Liga action for Real Madrid after their 2-1 Champions League loss in midweek to Manchester City. They are back on the road as they face Alaves at the Mendizorrotza Stadium, looking to avoid a third consecutive defeat in the past week.

Before the Champions League defeat, Los Blancos suffered a shock 2-0 home loss to Celta Vigo that also saw three players red-carded. Fran Garcia, Álvaro Carreras, and Endrick are all suspended, with the latter two out for two games, having received a straight red.

The loss meant a four-point gap between themselves and rivals Barcelona at the top of the standings. The Catalan side could increase that to seven before Real Madrid kick-off, putting even more pressure on Xabi Alonso's team.

Alaves are sitting just below the bottom half of the table, and ended a three-game losing streak against Real Sociedad. A 1-0 win was enough courtesy of a penalty from Lucas Boyé. They did push Barcelona close at the Nou Camp recently, with the home team needing a late goal to secure all three points in a 3-1 win.

When the two have met previously, it's been all Real Madrid, with the last seven meetings ending in Real Madrid wins. The last loss came in 2020 at the Bernabeu, and their last home win over Los Blancos came in 2018. Out of the 44 meetings, Real have won 36 and lost just four.

This should be a win for Xabi Alonso's team, but given prior results, it's not a guarantee. A loss would be a disastrous result and could affect his future as the head coach.

Alaves vs Real Madrid Head-To-Head

Date Result April 13, 2025 Alaves 0-1 Real Madrid Septemeber 24, 2024 Real Madrid 3-2 Alaves May 14, 2024 Real Madrid 5-0 Alaves December 21, 2023 Alaves 0-1 Real Madrid February 19, 2023 Real Madrid 3-0 Alaves

Real Madrid Team News

There is finally some positive news for Xabi Alonso regarding injuries. Kylian Mbappe and Dean Huijsen are both available after recent injuries. The French striker was on the bench against Manchester City, but did not see the field. Huijsen has been missing since the Elche game, and could start if fit enough.

Eduardo Camavinga has still not recovered from his setback against Celta Vigo that kept him out of the Champions League game. Brahim Diaz is in the squad for the last time for at least a few weeks as he joins his national team, Morocco, for the 2025 AFCON tournament.

As mentioned, Endrick, Fran Garcia, and Álvaro Carreras are all suspended after their red cards in the Celta Vigo game.

Alaves vs Real Madrid Odds

Moneyline:

Alaves: +450

Draw: +300

Real Madrid: -160

Both teams to score:

Yes: -135

No: +105

Total goals:

Alaves: 1.5 (Over +245; Under: -400)

Real Madrid: 1.5 (Over -160; Under: +110)

Double chance:

Alaves or tie: +130

Real Madrid or tie: -700

Alaves or Real Madrid: -425

Alaves vs Real Madrid Date

Date: Sunday, December 14, 2025

Alaves vs Real Madrid Kick-Off Time

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. GMT (9:00 p.m. local time)

How To Watch & Live Stream Alaves vs Real Madrid

United States: ESPN +, ESPN Deportes.

Canada: TSN+.

United Kingdom: Premier Sports 1

