Real Madrid Reportedly Not Interested In Signing International Center-Back

We are closing in on the middle of January, and the winter transfer window is yet to take off. Clubs choose to do their business in the summer, with many not looking to make big deals. Real Madrid is one of those, and reports suggest they will not sign any players this month.

Head coach Xabi Alonso confirmed this but said the club is assessing the market to see if any opportunities arise. However, it feels like Los Blancos will be busy in the summer.

The center-back market looks set to strengthen after the 2025-26 season, with several names mentioned. However, one of those is reportedly not of interest to Real Madrid at the moment.

Real Madrid not interested in Nico Schlotterbeck

According to MARCA, Real Madrid are not interested in Borussia Dortmund center-back Nico Schlotterbeck. The German international has been linked with a move away from the club this summer, seeking a fresh challenge.

The reason for wanting to leave Dortmund is said to be wanting to win trophies. That has led to reports of Real Madrid, Barcelona, and other big European teams being interested in the 26-year-old defender.

The price tag for Schlotterbeck is said to be around $58 million (€50 million), a little below his value due to the contract. After this current season, the German will have just 12 months left on his current contract, and with his desire to leave, he will likely not sign an extension.

Another team interested in the Dortmund player is their German rivals, Bayern Munich. However, Die Schwarzgelben would not want to sell to a direct rival, which has meant rumors of a move out of Germany. That being said, it looks like Real Madrid will not be involved in any negotiations.

Los Blancos appear to have a long list of potential center-backs they are considering signing. Dayot Upamecano, Ibrahima Konate, and Marc Guehi are all reported targets and are all free agents in the summer.

They have also been linked with a move for the Tottenham Hotspur Pair Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven. The two could be looking to move to a bigger club, as things have not gone well at Spurs this season.

Whoever they sign, it feels like the club will be forced to part with a big chunk of money to strengthen a position that feels below par.

