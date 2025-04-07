Arsenal vs Real Madrid: Predicted Lineup For Champions League Clash
Real Madrid will travel to London to face Arsenal in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal on April 8.
Carlo Ancelotti's side eliminated their city rivals Atlético Madrid following a penalty shootout in the round of 16 to reach this stage of the competition, while Mikel Arteta's Arsenal cruised past PSV Eindhoven.
Over the weekend, Los Blancos suffered a shock 2-1 defeat against Valencia at the Santiago Bernabéu and sit four points behind Barcelona in La Liga table. Meanwhile, the Gunners conceded a frustrating draw to Everton.
In recent weeks, both sides have seen many of their key players suffering injuries that will keep them sidelined for both legs of this tie.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs Arsenal (4-3-3)
GK: Thibault Courtois - The Belgian goalkeeper will make his return against Arsenal following the injury sustained with his national team.
RB: Lucas Vasquez - The Spain international should start this game, though his coach could opt for Valverde at this position against the Gunners.
CB: Antonio Rudiger - If the German is fit, he starts for Real Madrid, one of their most reliable players.
CB: R. Asencio - Though Alaba is back from injury, the young center-back remains the first option to partner with Rudiger and lead Los Blancos' backline.
LB: Fran Garcia - With Ferland Mendy injured, Garcia is set to start, though Ancelotti could opt for Camavinga for tactical options.
CM: Luka Modric - With the suspension of Aurélien Tchouaméni, Modric may start the game, but Camavinga is also an option.
CM: Federico Valverde - He is one of the best players on the squad, and he has performed well in many positions for his club. He should start this crucial game in midfield, but Carlo Ancelotti could start Modric, and Camavinga could start in midfield, while the Uruguay international features as a right-back.
CM: Jude Bellingham - The English midfielder is set to start against the Gunners and will play an important role for his side.
RW: Rodrygo - The Brazil international will form Madrid's front three with Mbappé and Vini Jr.
LW: Vini Jr. - The Brazilian is set to start this important game as he will look to bounce back from his missed penalty against Valencia.
ST: Kylian Mbappé - The main offensive threat at the moment for Madrid, the French superstar is in great form with his side and will look to qualify his side for the next round of the competition.
