Real Madrid Closes In On Alexander-Arnold Deal With Defender Poised To Leave Liverpool
Real Madrid is getting closer and closer to signing Trent Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer from Liverpool this summer.
A report from The Athletic has revealed that Real Madrid will have to inform Liverpool if they do reach a definitive agreement with Alexander-Arnold, but that has not happened yet.
MORE: Liverpool Star Agrees Personal Terms With Real Madrid Ahead Of Summer Transfer (Report)
Whilst there is still work to do, the deal appears to have reached a stage of inevitability now. Los Blancos have been tracking the right-back for two years and have been working especially hard on the deal since January 2025.
The Englishman is out of contract with Liverpool this summer, which is why Real Madrid has been able to negotiate directly with the player and his camp over a free transfer.
Liverpool has worked hard to ensure Alexander-Arnold signs a new contract with the Premier League champions-elect, but a development in the contract with Real Madrid suggests that the player has made up his mind.
Alexander-Arnold is one of three major Liverpool stars out of contract this summer, with Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk also poised to leave unless a late deal is struck. Van Dijk has been heavily linked with Paris Saint-Germain in recent weeks.
