Real Madrid Reportedly Decide To Buy $65 Million Premier League Starlet This Summer

🇪🇸🗣️ Dean Huijsen: "My idol? Sergio Ramos. For me he's been the best centre-back in history. He had everything. Defensively he was aggressive, a leader, he scored important goals for the team."



"Also from the south, like me. I think we look a little alike."