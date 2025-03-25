Real Madrid Reportedly Decide To Buy $65 Million Premier League Starlet This Summer
Spanish newspaper Diario AS, have claimed that Real Madrid have decided to buy 19-year-old Bournemouth star Dean Huijsen this summer after impressing with the Spanish national team over the international break.
The front page of the well-respected Diario AS reads "Operation Huijsen," with the outlet claiming Real Madrid originally wanted to wait until 2026 to purchase the talent, but competition from Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United means the club will pounce early.
Huijsen has been excellent this season with Bournemouth, having moved to the club from Juventus last summer for around $16 million. His performances since coming into the side have propelled the Cherries into unheard-of European contention and earned him a call-up to the most recent Spain squad.
The Dutch-born defender replaced the injured Pau Cubarsi in the first half of the first-leg draw with the Netherlands. Huijsen impressed Luis de la Fuente and was awarded his first start for his nation, providing a wonderful assist for Lamine Yamal in extra-time as Spain went on to win on penalties.
Fabrizio Romano has touted that Huijsen has a $65 million release clause at Bournemouth, with many clubs already circulating.
However, it is reported that Real Madrid is Huijsen's preferred option, with the youngster revealing last week that Sergio Ramos is his idol.
