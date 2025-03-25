Man City Meets With Father Of Real Madrid Star Over Potential Summer Move
The attacking talent in Real Madrid's squad is enough to make any football fan's eyes water, with players like Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, and Jude Bellingham often scoring for fun.
Another key part of the attack is Brazilian star Rodrygo Goes, but he is generally viewed as the least impactful and important of the attacking quartet.
That is more a reflection of the players around him rather than his own form, given he has steadily gotten better over the course of this season and has been incredibly important in the Champions League for Carlo Ancelotti.
Much of the transfer focus at Real Madrid when it comes to outgoings has been on Vinicius Jr., but he now looks far more likely to stay than leave. Rodrygo, on the other hand, has attracted interest from Premier League sides Manchester City and Liverpool.
According to Eduardo Inda on El Chiringuito (via Football Espana), Man City representatives have met with Rodrygo's father recently to discuss a potential summer move.
Inda acknowledges that Rodrygo's camp denies this meeting but continues to claim that it took place two or three weeks ago. Man City supposedly offered two key temptations, one being a pay rise and the other being the chance to play on his preferred left side of the attack.
That is where Vini Jr. plays for Real Madrid, and as the more senior player who is likely to sign a lucrative new deal soon, Rodrygo's chances of playing on the left at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu are slim.
