Atalanta vs Real Madrid: Kylian Mbappe Injured In 36th Minute After Giving Madrid 1-0 Lead
Real Madrid's injury problems continue to grow, with Kylian Mbappe being the latest to have an issue. The Frenchman sat down in the middle of the pitch in the 36th minute against Atalanta with an unknown injury.
Head coach Carlo Ancelotti took no chances, telling Rodrygo to get ready to enter the field. Mbappe left the field with the medical team, walking as usual, making the issue unclear. However, whatever he said the problem was, it was enough for Ancelotti to make a quick change.
It was disappointing to see, as Mbappe had started the game brightly, scoring the opening goal inside 10 minutes. He had two or three other half chances, looking much sharper than we have seen over the last several games.
We will wait for further news after the game. Real Madrid was tied at 1-1 at halftime, with Aurelien Tchouameni giving away a penalty just before the half, which Charles De Ketelaere scored.
