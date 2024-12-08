Real Madrid Forward Kylian Mbappe Shares One Regret During His Time At PSG
Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe broke his silence regarding several topics in an exclusive interview with journalist Moloud Achour of the French television channel CANAL+.
Mbappe discussed his former team, PSG, and his seven extraordinary years at the club. The Frenchman spoke about one regret during his time in Paris: not showing more love to the fans.
Mbappe Want's PSG to Win the Champions League, but Not yet
Journalist Moloud Achou left no stone unturned, asking Kylian Mbappe questions about the French National Team, his Mental Health, and other aspects of his life and career.
He spoke in detail about his time at Paris Saint-Germain and the good and bad aspects of his time with the French league champions.
"PSG? The club meant a lot to me. It's a club where everything is intense, whether good or bad. I spent 7 extraordinary years. At PSG, I had problems with certain people because I was fighting for my rights. I should have shown more love to PSG fans; I never had a problem with them."- Kylian Mbappe
Mbappe won six French Ligue 1 titles at PSG in seven seasons and nine other domestic trophies, but no Champions League winners medals. He came close in 2020, losing 1-0 to German team Bayern Munich.
Asked about the Champions League, Mbappe said he was at the biggest club in the world to win the trophy that has eluded him so far in his club career.
"Do I want PSG to win UCL? Right now? No, I want to win. But I wish them the best at PSG. I hope that one day, they will win the Champions League. But not now, because I have to win a little (laughs)."- Kylian Mbappe
It shows that Mbappe still has plenty of love for his former team, and if things had been different, he might have stayed an extra season before joining Los Blancos.
