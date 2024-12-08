Players In Favor Of Moving Valencia vs Real Madrid, Resulting In A Fixture Reshuffle
The rescheduled Valencia vs. Real Madrid game looks to be changing date again, with the Los Blancos players preferring a January 3 date instead of January 2.
Miguel Ángel Díaz at COPE has reported that the Real Madrid players prefer a day longer Christmas break, playing the game on Friday. If the date is confirmed as January 3, other games must be moved to accommodate it and play.
Real Madrid's Copa del Rey and Saudi Arabia Trip Could Be Moved
Real Madrid is not the only team that doesn't want the game played on January 2; the Spanish Footballers' Association also would prefer the date be moved 24 hours.
"Scheduling a match on January 2 would breach the current Collective Agreement and violate the rights of the footballers ."
- Spanish Footballers' Association
The game will likely be moved, meaning it will have a knock-on effect on other scheduled games. Real Madrid has a Copa del Rey game and a trip to Saudi Arabia to play in the Supercopa de Espana, which could possibly be two games if they beat Mallorca in the semi-final.
The game was initially scheduled to be played on November 2, but was postponed due to the devastating floods in and around the region of Valencia, leaving over 200 people dead.
Whatever date is decided, it will be the first Real Madrid game back after Christmas and an 11 to 12-day break.
