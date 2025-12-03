Athletic Club vs Real Madrid: Confirmed Starting Lineup Announced as Xabi Alonso Drops Starter

Three days removed from the 1-1 draw against Girona, Real Madrid are back on the field against Athletic Club. With Barcelona winning last night, Los Blancos are four points behind their rivals, knowing a win is a must to keep on their heels.

The game against Los Leones will be their second of three in seven games, which means a heavy workload, with four games in 11 days also. It means head coach Xabi Alonso has a decision on when and who to rotate over the next two games.

The first decision was at center-back for Alosno. Both Antonio Rudiger and Eder Militao played the full 90 minutes after only just returning from injury. Rudiger has been out since September, so can he start another game so quickly? Raul Asencio is back after his illness at the weekend, but Alonso does select both Rudiger and Militao to start.

In midfield, Alonso has also selected Jude Bellingham, who starts alongside Fede Valverde, and Aurélien Tchouaméni. The coach clearly sees this as a tough away game and selected his best midfielders to start.

Kylian Mbappe continues up top, with his form meaning Alonso can not risk not starting him in such a challenging away game. Vini Jr. continues, with Eduardo Camavinga coming in for Arda Guler. The Frenchman could play on the right or in the center.

Real Madrid Starting Lineup vs Athletic Club:

1. Courtois

12. Trent

3. Militao

22, Rudiger

18. A. Carreras

8. Valverde

14. Tchouaméni

5. Bellingham

6. Camavinga

9. Mbappe

7. Vini Jr.

