Athletic Club vs Real Madrid Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch, Live Stream & Odds

After another disappointing draw on the road in La Liga, Real Madrid have a quick turnaround to end the unwanted streak. They face Athletic Club at the San Mames Stadium on December 3.

Xabi Alonso's side could be four points behind Barcelona at the top when they play. However, their rivals have a challenging game 24 hours prior against third-place Atletico Madrid. All focus will be on their match and getting three points to get them back on track after a difficult November.

Los Blancos have drawn their last three La Liga games, all away from home. November was a month in which they won just one of their four league games, losing a five-point lead at the top of the standings. The latest was a 1-1 draw against Girona, with Kylian Mbappe scoring a penalty to earn a point.

The game against Los Leones will be their fourth consecutive away game due to the Santiago Bernabéu hosting an NFL game in November. It's also the second of three games in seven days, so Alonso could rotate his team.

After securing a Champions League spot in the 2025-26 season, Athletic Club have been very inconsistent this season. Ernesto Valverde has seen his side lose three of their last five, including a 3-2 loss to Real Sociedad in the Basque derby. After winning the first three games of the season, they have not recorded back-to-back wins since.

Last season, when they faced Los Blancos at home, they won 2-1. It was their first home league win over their opponents since 2015. They beat them in a Copa del Rey game in 2022, one of three wins they have had over Real Madrid in the last 23 games across all competitions.

It's a massive match for both teams, with the away team wanting to get back to winning ways in the league. Bilbao will be looking to draw closer to the European places with all three points.

Athletic Club vs Real Madrid Head-To-Head

Date Result April 20, 2025 Real Madrid 1-0 Athletic Club December 4, 2024 Athletic Club 2-1 Real Madrid March 31, 2024 Real Madrid 2-0 Athletic Club August 12, 2023 Athletic Club 0-2 Real Madrid June 4, 2023 Real Madrid 1-1 Athletic Club

Real Madrid Team News

There is some good and bad news for Xabi Alonso going into the game. Raul Asencio has recovered from the illness that kept him out of the Girona. However, Dean Huijsen will still not be available as he recovers from his calf injury. Dani Carvajal and David Alaba also look to miss out on the game.

Alonso could rotate his team slightly, as they have a game on December 7, which would make it three games in seven days. Could we see Fede Valverde, Aurélien Tchouaméni, or Arda Guler drop to the bench?

Athletic Club vs Real Madrid Odds

Moneyline:

Athletic Club: +310

Draw: +300

Real Madrid: -125

Both teams to score:

Yes: -145

No: +115

Total goals:

Athletic Club: 1.5 (Over +185; Under: -285)

Real Madrid: 1.5 (Over -140; Under: -105)

Double chance:

Athletic Club or tie: +100

Real Madrid or tie: -425

Athletic Club or Real Madrid: -425

Athletic Club vs Real Madrid Date

Date: Wednesday, December 3, 2025

Athletic Club vs Real Madrid Kick-Off Time

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. GMT (7:00 p.m. local time)

How To Watch & Live Stream Athletic Club vs Real Madrid

United States: ESPN +, ESPN Deportes.

Canada: TSN+.

United Kingdom: Premier Sports 2

