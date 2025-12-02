Transcript: Xabi Alonso’s Pre-Game Press Conference Ahead of Athletic Club vs Real Madrid in La Liga

Real Madrid are back in La Liga action on December 3, three days after their 1-1 draw against Girona. It was their third consecutive away game, drawing all three. They now face Athletic Club away from home, looking to end the poor streak.

Facing the media ahead of the game, Xabi Alonso spoke about the conversations that the staff and team have had after the poor form in November. They have pointed to tomorrow being a great opportunity to also break the streak without a win away from the Bernabeu..

Alonso also had to ask questions regarding Jude Bellingham and the hole left by Toni Kroos in the summer of 2024.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Alonso spoke to the media ahead of the game against Girona. Read on to know what he said (viaRealMadrid.com).

"It's a classic of La Liga and Spanish football. There's always a great atmosphere at San Mamés, where you have to play with a lot of energy and concentration. We know how to approach it, we'll have our final training session and then travel to Bilbao." Xabi Alonso

Q: What did you talk about with the players in Athens?

Alonso: "We talk about football, the dressing room, and what we need to improve. It's a concern for both the players and the coaching staff. We also focus on how we can break this streak of not winning away from home in the league. Tomorrow we have a good opportunity, and we're going for it."

Q: How is Bellingham feeling?

Alonso: “I’m with him every day and he seems fine, eager. He shares the feeling of everyone on the team, after not winning, of not being happy. The pressure and responsibility are extremely high here. We all have to help each other and help him so he can be at his best.”

Q: Regarding Kroos's comments about the team

Alonso: "Toni has a wealth of experience in football and has lived through all kinds of moments at Real Madrid. He knows the club, the players, and the demands very well. These are processes, and the important thing is how we approach them. We must have confidence in ourselves. I have complete faith in the team, and in the short term, we have tomorrow's match."

Q: Strengthening the team:

Alonso: “These aren’t questions for me. We know where we are in the season. There’s still a long way to go; we’re a little over a third of the way through the league and everything is very close. There are many games left and things can change a lot. We’re finding it hard to win away from home, but we can do it.”

Q: Doubts:

Alonso: “We are where we are in the standings, in the league, and in the Champions League. We live with the pressure and the criticism. We have to focus on what we can do. Work, improve, and win matches so that we can be where we want to be in April-May, able to compete for everything.”

Q: Have you spoken with the president?

Alonso: “I’ve spoken with him again, and the conversations are very positive, in a good tone, with both of us wanting to reverse the results. That’s what we’ve discussed.”

Q: What style of play does your team have?

Alonso: “We play football, and when you play, you try to do your best. These players try to give their all. There have been good matches and others not so good, which is why we haven't been able to win in the last few. We haven't been playing consistently enough. The goal is to raise our level in the next match.”

Q: Are there problems when Bellingham and Arda Güler play together?

Alonso: “After the matches against Barça and Valencia, those who have these doubts hadn't asked these questions. We've lost a little bit of quality in our play and energy. All the players are affected. They can play together and they will again.”

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Q: Pressure and ball recovery:

Alonso: “The players are clear on what we can do and how we can improve. The organization and intensity are there to make it happen. Without organization, it’s impossible; we have to work on it. The other day, the first half was very different from the second, in which we improved a lot. That’s why we had more opportunities, although we couldn’t score that second goal. It all comes down to having that conviction and controlling both the defensive and offensive aspects.”

Q: Has what you expect from this squad changed?

Alonso: “Of course things change, you learn and share nuances and ideas. It’s not a static image, it evolves. The matches guide you on what things aren’t working.”

Q: Gonzalo's minutes:

Alonso: “His performance at the Club World Cup was spectacular. He was playing at a very high level and scoring goals. Now he's not getting all the minutes he probably deserves, but Mbappé wasn't at the Club World Cup , and he's also been playing spectacularly. Gonzalo is very intelligent; he knows where he is, he understands the demands, and he's always ready. We need him.”

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Q: The players' attitude:

Alonso: “The schedule is demanding. Maintaining a 100% energy level at all times is difficult, but we can improve. We can be more consistent in our pressing and lay-offs. That comes from having a good feeling. It's the sensation you have on the pitch. When the team is flowing, you have more of that. We want to reach that point; it's fundamental.”

Q: Regarding Ronald Araújo's absence due to mental health reasons:

Alonso: "We have to respect the feelings and needs of the players. They are people, not machines. There are high demands and a lot of responsibility. If they made that decision for the player's well-being, it seems logical to me."

Q: How can we help Rodrygo?

Alonso: “Trust him. Be patient, because football can change in a single action, with a single goal. He has the quality. He's played some matches and in others he hasn't been able to play more because of the competition here. But nobody doubts his quality. He has a very good attitude and willingness. He needs that good feeling, a good match or a goal to break out of his current slump.”

Q: Comparing the current midfield to the previous one:

Alonso: “We have a squad that is deep enough and good enough to compete. It’s December. It’s clear that November didn’t go as we would have liked. But I have complete faith in the quality and character of this group to reach April or May in good form, with a chance at everything.”

Q: On Mbappé:

Alonso: “He’s only been here in Madrid for one full season. You know how last year went. This year, we’ve only been here three months and he’s performing very well individually. We’ll see at the end of the season. He doesn’t just score goals, which is the most important thing, he does many other fundamental things like leadership, influence, and helping his teammates. That’s very important on a daily basis.”

The Latest Real Madrid News

Real Madrid Handed Transfer Setback in Pursuit of Defender

Athletic Club vs Real Madrid Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch, Live Stream & Odds

Real Madrid Forward Rodrygo Sets Unwanted Record

Javier Tintó Reveals the Two Real Madrid Players Who Are 'Shadows of Former Selves'