Athletic Club vs. Real Madrid: Confirmed Starting XI
Real Madrid could have kept the same team that beat Getafe 2-0 on Sunday. However, head coach Carlo Ancelotti has decided to make one change to the starting XI, with Aurelien Tchouameni coming in for Brahim Diaz and a possible formation change.
Los Blancos play fourth-placed Athletic Club, unbeaten in its last eight games in all competitions. This is a big test for the team, and they must win it, as Barcelona picked up three points yesterday.
Jude Bellingham Could Play as the False Nine
Carlo Ancelotti's decision to bring Aurelien Tchouameni to the starting XI would not have been straightforward. The Frenchman has missed the last four games with an ankle injury and could have started on the bench.
Ancelotti will be happy that he feels fit enough to start, adding experience to the team for a challenging away game at the San Mames in Bilbao.
It means Brahim Diaz drops to the bench, and Kylian Mbappe and Rodrygo Goes start at the forward positions on the team sheet. It could also mean Jude Bellingham plays in the false nine position, something he has done before for Los Blancos.
As expected, Fran Garcia starts at left-back, with Dane Ceballos starting in midfield ahead of Luka Modric.
