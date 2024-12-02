Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham Provides Significant Injury Update Amid Fitness Concerns
Jude Bellingham has confirmed that his post-match injury checks are "all good" after he was substituted at halftime during Real Madrid's 2-0 win over Getafe on Sunday.
Fears were raised about the England international's status after Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti revealed that Bellingham had suffered a neck problem during his post-match press conference.
The 21-year-old, who scored a penalty against Getafe at the weekend, was also absent from Real Madrid's collection of training photos today.
On his Instagram story, Bellingham provided a message with an update about his status.
"Checks all good, ready for Wednesday. Thanks for the messages."- Jude Bellingham
Aurelien Tchouameni Could Return For Real Madrid This Week
Today's training photos also showed Aurelien Tchouameni actively participating with the rest of the first-team squad, suggesting that the Frenchman is close to returning.
The 24-year-old sustained an ankle injury against AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League on November 5. At the time, it was reported that Tchouameni would be on the sidelines for several weeks.
Real Madrid's next game is away at Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday, December 4. If Los Blancos win and Barcelona fails to beat Mallorca tomorrow, they could overtake Hansi Flick's team at the top of the La Liga table.
