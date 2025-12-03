Athletic Club vs Real Madrid: Predicted Lineup for the La Liga Clash with Rotation Expected

It's back at it for Real Madrid as they face Athletic Club in La Liga on December 3. It's the fourth consecutive away game for Los Blancos, and after drawing the previous three, this is an opportunity to stop the poor run of form.

With this, the second game in seven days, head coach Xabi Alonso likely will rotate the team somewhat. The problem is, when three points feel vital, where do you rotate to avoid weakening the team against a dangerous opponent?

Jude Bellingham was rested against Olympiacos, so could Fede Valverde or Aurélien Tchouaméni rotate out in favor of Eduardo Camavinga? Arda Guler is also a player who could drop out after playing a high number of minutes and has recently lost some form.

The center-back positions also hold some questions for Alonso. Antonio Rudiger and Eder Militao both started against Girona after recent injuries. Can they both begin again on a quick turnaround? Or will Raul Asencio start after missing the weekend with illness?

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Athletic Club (4-3-1-2)

GK: Thibault Courtois - The Belgian was once again the difference between Real Madrid not conceding more than one goal. He could not have done much about the Girona goal.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold - Perhaps Alonso may have liked to rest Trent after playing three straight games after returning from injury. However, he may have to go again with the Englishman.

CB: Eder Militao - One of Rudiger or Militao could drop to the bench after both played the full 90 minutes due to injury. That was Rudiger's first start since September, so he could be rotated out.

CB: Raul Asencio - Asencio possibly could have started against Girona, but unfortunately came down with an illness. He is back in the squad and could partner with Militao at the back.

LB: Álvaro Carreras - Carreras had a well-deserved rest, but did play a few minutes this past weekend. Can play at center-back if needed, but should start at his natural position of left-back.

CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni - The Frenchman has been one of Alonso's top performers this season, and his steel in midfield will be important for this game.

CM: Fede Valverde - With the difficulty of the game, Alonso may start Valverde and possibly rest him against Celta Vigo at the weekend.

CM: Eduardo Camavinga - Camavinga could start in place of Arda Guler. The Frenchman could play central in a three and also drift to the left in a four.

CAM: Jude Bellingham - Bellingham could see a role further forward, playing right behind Mbappe, using his creativity to influence the game.

ST: Vinicius Jr. - Vini Jr. did not have his best game against Girona, but was excellent against Olympiacos. Could see him drift to the left in a midfield four.

ST: Kylian Mbappé - Mbappe scored his first La Liga goal in three games. Had a chance to win the game late on. His goals have kept Real Madrid competitive this season.

