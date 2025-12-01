Real Madrid Forward Rodrygo Sets Unwanted Record

On Sunday evening, Real Madrid dropped points for the fourth time in five games and for a third consecutive game in La Liga, drawing 1-1 away to Girona, a match they needed a penalty to come home with anything.

Aside from the penalty and a header from Eder Militao in the first half, so another set piece, Los Blancos didn't really look like scoring during the game, with several easy-to-defend potshots being the primary source of chances.

One player who failed to make an impact was Rodrygo, who came off the bench for Aurelien Tchouameni in the second half. It's safe to say that 2025 has been a very frustrating year for the Brazilian international.l.

In fact, it has actually been historically bad. After not scoring in the game last night, the 24-year-old has now gone 30 games since his last game for the club, a record for any forward in the history of Real Madrid.

IMAGO / DeFodi Images

To cut him some slack, there have been plenty of cameos off the bench in that time. Since his goal vs Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on March 4, he has played a total of 1266 minutes, which works out at around 14 full 90's.

Sure, if a player played 14 games in a row without being subbed and didn't score, it would be poor. It's to add a bit of balance. Nevertheless, he has not been good enough in 2025.

What is more concerning for Rodrygo is that he has played just 539 minutes under Xabi Alonso, including the Club World Cup. We are now in December. That is not even more than double the 285 minutes he has played for the Brazil national team in the same time.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

There were strong rumours linking the Brazilian away from the Bernabeu in the summer, but nothing came of it. By all means, it felt like he was happy to stay at the club. You wonder if he has changed his mind since then.

Especially in a World Cup year. As touched on above, he is still playing plenty of minutes for Brazil under his former Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti. However, the situation is only getting worse and worse. If, by any chance, Neymar is fit, could Rodrygo be the one to drop out? Raphinha was not in the last couple of squads either, and he will certainly be back in.

IMAGO / PA Images

Additionally, many players are not happy with just being selected for the World Cup. They want to start. Last time out in Qatar, the Real Madrid forward started just one game - their dead rubber group game against Cameroon, where he was taken off after 55 minutes.

Then there was the heartbreak of his penalty miss against Croatia. He should be itching for his chance to right the wrongs of 2022. He was just 21 for that tournament. He will be 25 for this one. Not still cracking the starting XI would be a shame.

But if he isn't getting into the Real Madrid team, it feels unlikely he will get into the Selecao's XI. With Vinicius, Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, and the emergence of Arda Guler and Franco Mastantuono, it doesn't look like it will change quickly. January will certainly be interesting. Despite recent form, you'd have thought he wouldn't be short of interest.

Not only does Rodrygo struggle to nail a starting spot, even when he does, but it's also not in his favoured position. He played as a left winger for Santos, and many agree that it's more natural for him. He also likes playing centrally.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Several clubs could offer him a starting spot off the left or more centrally. However, it is clear that, like many South Americans, Real Madrid is his dream club. He has a question to ask himself: what does he love more, Los Blancos, or football itself?

If the latter is the answer, it is definitely time for him to assess his options. The number 11's recent development has been a real shame for a very talented and capable footballer. Moments like the Manchester City second leg feel like a lifetime ago now. This is a huge period of his career. Let's see.

The Latest Real Madrid News

Javier Tintó Reveals the Two Real Madrid Players Who Are 'Shadows of Former Selves'

Real Madrid Transfer News: Smit, Vinicius Jr., Konate, Mendoza & More - December 1, 2025

Analyst Raúl Varela Has Damning Opinion on Xabi Alonso After Poor Real Madrid Run of Form

Girona 1-1 Real Madrid: Report & Full Match Highlights as Los Blancos Drop More Points