Atlético Madrid vs Real Madrid: Confirmed Starting Lineup for the Champions League Clash
Real Madrid will battle with city rivals Atlético Madrid in a Champions League Round of 16 second leg at the Riyadh Metropolitano on March 12.
Last week, Los Blancos defeated Diego Simeone's side 2-1 in the first leg at the Santiago Bernabéu, thanks to goals from Rodrygo and Brahim Diaz.
Ahead of the game, Kylian Mbappé's participation was a real doubt as he missed the last training session with the squad. However, the French star will start the game and lead Real Madrid's front line with Vini Jr. and Rodrygo.
The Italian coach aligned a strong starting lineup for this crucial game. He made four changes to the team that defeated Rayo Vallecano 2-1 over the weekend.
Real Madrid starting XI vs Atlético Madrid
1. Courtois
8. Valverde
35. R. Asencio
22. Rudiger
23. F. Mendy
14. Tchouaméni
10. Modric
5. Bellingham
11. Rodrygo
9. Mbappé
7. Vini Jr.
The Latest Real Madrid News
Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid UCL Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Betting Odds and Prediction for Champions League Clash
Top Spanish Doctor Lists the Quality That Makes Raul Asencio a Future Real Madrid Great
Diego Simeone Confident Ahead of Real Madrid Showdown and Eyes Champions League Final