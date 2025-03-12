Real Madrid CF ON SI

Atlético Madrid vs Real Madrid: Confirmed Starting Lineup for the Champions League Clash

Alan Mezoela

Real Madrid will battle with city rivals Atlético Madrid in a Champions League Round of 16 second leg at the Riyadh Metropolitano on March 12.

Last week, Los Blancos defeated Diego Simeone's side 2-1 in the first leg at the Santiago Bernabéu, thanks to goals from Rodrygo and Brahim Diaz.

Ahead of the game, Kylian Mbappé's participation was a real doubt as he missed the last training session with the squad. However, the French star will start the game and lead Real Madrid's front line with Vini Jr. and Rodrygo.

The Italian coach aligned a strong starting lineup for this crucial game. He made four changes to the team that defeated Rayo Vallecano 2-1 over the weekend.

Real Madrid starting XI vs Atlético Madrid

1. Courtois

8. Valverde

35. R. Asencio

22. Rudiger

23. F. Mendy

14. Tchouaméni

10. Modric

5. Bellingham

11. Rodrygo

9. Mbappé

7. Vini Jr.

Alan Mezoela
