Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Betting Odds and Prediction for Champions League Clash
Real Madrid play Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano on March 12. The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg clash has high stakes to it. The first leg ended in a 2-1 win for Los Blancos.
Carlo Ancelotti's side have the advantage heading into the second leg as they look to seal a last eight spot. The Madrid derby rarely disappoints and with such high stakes, yet another tantalizing showdown could be on the cards this time around.
The two Madrid sides are neck and neck in the La Liga title race. Second placed Real Madrid have 57 points, one more than third placed Atletico Madrid.
Fans can expect yet another closely contested game in the Champions League. Ahead of the game, let's take a look at the betting odds (via Draftkings) and prediction for the game.
Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid odds
Moneyline:
Real Madrid: +170
Atletico Madrid: +155
Tie: +250
Total goals:
Real Madrid: 1.5 (Over +105, Under -155)
Atletico Madrid: 1.5 (Over +100, Under -145)
Both teams to score:
Yes: -195
No: +150
Double chance:
Real Madrid or tie: -200
Atletico Madrid or tie: -220
Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid: -330
Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid prediction
Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will never give each other an inch on the pitch. Both Madrid clubs are as good as they come. Los Blancos, though, tend to get the better of their city rivals on big European nights.
With a win in the first leg, they look poised to do the same yet again. Real Madrid beat Rayo Vallecano 2-1 in their latest La Liga meeting during the weekend. Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, were beaten 2-1 by Getafe.
In the first leg, Atleti often controlled possession of the ball. Los Merengues, as they often do, managed to grind out a favorable result from a very difficult game.
At the Wanda Metropolitano, Atletico could prove to be a difficult test for Los Blancos. However, considering the away side's quality and experience, they should get the job done.
Winner: Real Madrid (advance to next round)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
The Latest Real Madrid News
Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Press Conference Ahead of Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo Snubs Nou Camp as He Confirms the Stadium with the Best Atmosphere
Rodrygo Names Real Madrid Teammate Who’s a Father Figure to Him
Rodrygo Opens Up on Playing Alongside Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr at Real Madrid