Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid UCL Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream

Real Madrid has a lead to defend at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Real Madrid makes the short journey to the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday evening to face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16, knowing that the 2-1 aggregate lead puts them in control.

Carlo Ancelotti's side never expects to be dumped out of the Champions League at this stage, and certainly not at the hands of its local rivals.

Real Madrid made an incredibly strong start to the first leg at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu last week, with Rodrygo scoring inside four minutes. Los Blancos failed to properly build on that goal and Julian Alvarez's wonderful strike reignited the contest.

MORE: Real Madrid 2-1 Atletico Madrid: Brilliant Goals From Rodrygo & Brahim Give Los Blancos Advantage

The winning goal from Brahim Diaz came largely against the run of play, and that is why both teams will be more than aware that this tie is far from over.

The rivals are also at battle in La Liga, with just one point separating them with 11 games to go. Atleti suffered a late collapse against Getafe to lose 2-1 at the weekend, whilst Real Madrid narrowly beat Rayo Vallecano 2-1.

Here's a look at the last five fixtures between the teams.

Date

Results

March 4, 2025

Real Madrid 2-1 Atletico Madrid

February 8, 2025

Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico Madrid

September 29, 2024

Atletico Madrid 1-1 Real Madrid

April 4, 2024

Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico Madrid

January 18, 2024

Atletico Madrid 4-2 Real Madrid

Real Madrid Team News vs Atletico Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti still has plenty of injuries to think about, with Dani Ceballos, Eder Militao, and Dani Carvajal all out of this second leg. Still, there was a boost because Thibaut Courtois and Antonio Rudiger are expected to start despite not being fit enough to face Rayo Vallecano at the weekend.

Federico Valverde, Ferland Mendy, and Eduardo Camavinga were all rested against Rayo but are expected to come back into the starting eleven, with the likes of Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr, and Kylian Mbappe all playing again.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Date

Date: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid Kick-Off Time

Time: 3:00 p.m. EST (12:00 p.m. PST, 9:00 p.m. local time)

How To Watch & Live Stream Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid

United States: Paramount+, TUDN, ViX

United Kingdom: TNT Sports 3, discovery+

Canada: DAZN Canada

Australia: Stan Sport

Published
EUAN BURNS

Euan is an experienced soccer writer who has been featured by The Guardian, MARCA, 90min, Sempre Milan and many more similar publications. He secured a first-class degree in journalism at Liverpool John Moores University and his career has seen him primarily focus on European football, developing an in-depth knowledge of multiple clubs and leagues in the process.

