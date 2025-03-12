Top Spanish Doctor Lists the Quality That Makes Raul Asencio a Future Real Madrid Great
Real Madrid has one of the best soccer academies in the world. Center-back Raul Asencio is the latest prospect to come out of La Fábrica.
The 22-year-old made his first team debut against Osasuna on November 9. He came on after 30 minutes to replace the injured Éder Militão and did not look fazed being on the big stage.
It resulted in the young Spaniard star starting 16 times and appearing in a further nine as a substitute. Asencio has been trusted in the big games, starting in both Champions League games against Manchester City and the first leg of the Round of 16 against Atletico.
One of the top doctors in Spain is unsurprised due to qualities he sees away from his soccer techniques. Dr. Pedro Luis Ripoll, who works at the FIFA Medical Centre of Excellence in Madrid, described his mentality (h/t Mundo Deportivo.)
Mentally, that's what impresses the most; he's a concentration machine and has a privileged mind, rarely losing focus. The natural way in which he has absorbed the pressure of playing, not only for Real Madrid , but in a key position, with very individualized responsibility, is striking.- Dr. Pedro Luis Ripol
Dr, Luis Ripoli continued:
Even more so in a position that at Real Madrid was plagued by shortcomings and insecurities, and at the time of the competition in which he did it. We've seen players who have physically collapsed due to stress and tension.- Dr. Pedro Luis Ripol
Asencio is set to start in the second leg of the Champions League Round of 16 against Atletico in the hostile Metropolitano Stadium.
MORE: De la Fuente Says Real Madrid Youngster Has 'Earned The Chance' To Play For Spain
His performances have raised the talk about a call-up to the Spanish national team, and head coach Luis de la Fuente has acknowledged that he has a bright future.
