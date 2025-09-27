Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Predicted Lineup for La Liga Madrid Derby

Real Madrid take on rivals Atletico in the first Madrid derby of the season. The two teams are in very different positions heading into Matchday 7 of the La Liga season, with Diego Simeone's men sitting nine points behind Los Blancos. A loss would be catastrophic for their title chances at this early stage.

Xabi Alonso has seen Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga play in the last two games, but is it enough for them to start the game? Endrick is also back, but he has not yet managed to find the field since his injury at the Club World Cup.

The Spanish head coach rested a few players against Levante in mid week including Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal. They will likely be back in the starting lineup for the game.

Here is the Real Madrid lineup that could face Atletico in La Liga on Saturday.

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Atletico Madrid (4-3-3)

GK: Thibault Courtois - The Belgian hasn't kept a clean sheet since 2021 and would love to achieve one on Saturday, which would likely result in a positive outcome.

RB: Dani Carvajal - The 33-year-old was rested against Levante and will likely come back and captain the side for his first Madrid derby in over a year.

CB: Eder Militao - Militao was another player who rested after playing several games, coming off a long absence. He is expected to start against Atletico.

CB: Dean Huijsen - The young Spaniard returned to the team against Levante after his suspension. He will get a taste of his first Madrid derby.

LB: Álvaro Carreras - Carreras showed his versatility by moving into center back against Levante, but he should be back at left back for this game.

CM: Fede Valverde - The Uruguayan's energy is going to be important against a physical opposing midfield. Picked up his third assist of the season against Levante

CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni - The powerful midfielder has been excellent this season and got a well-deserved rest against Levante.

CM: Arda Guler - Jude Bellingham is pushing to start, but Alonso is not in a rush to bring him back into the team so Guler could continue.

RW Franco Mastantuono - Despite being just 18, Mastantuono could start this game, given his tremendous form to begin his Los Blancos career. Rodrygo could also push to start with his experience.

LW: Vinicius Jr. - Vini Jr. has had a poor run against Atletico, scoring once in just 17 games. However, he is coming off one of his best performances in a long time against Levante.

ST: Kylian Mbappé - Mbappe added another two goals to his tally in midweek and is in the form of his life for Real Madrid.

