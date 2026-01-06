Real Madrid On Alert As Manchester City Reportedly Accelerate Interest In Defender

It's just a few days into the January transfer window, and potential deals are starting to bubble under the surface. Manchester City have been linked with Bournemouth forward Antoine Semeny, with a deal reportedly close.

The Premier League giants have been hit by injuries over recent games, leaving a shortage in the defensive positions. It has meant that they could be looking to bolster their squad for the second half of the season.

BBC Correspondent Sami Mokbel has reported that Manchester City are considering signing Crystal Palace center-back Marc Guehi. It means Liverpool and Real Madrid, who have been watching the player, may need to react before they miss out on the England international.

Marc Guehi on Real Madrid's wanted list

IMAGO / Sportimage

It has been reported that Marc Guehi is among the center-backs Real Madrid are interested in signing in 2026. It is clear they need at least one player at the position, and with the 25-year-old's contract expiring in the summer, it would be another opportunity for a free transfer.

The Eagles captain looks certain to leave the club, but it's just a question of when. Place head coach Oliver Glasner was ready to walk if he had been sold last summer, which meant a move to Liverpool fell through. The Reds and Bayern Munich are also interested in his services, but were looking at June, when he would be free.

If Manchester City do offer in January, Los Blancos and others may have to act to secure their target. Xabi Alonso has other targets, so he may move on to other clubs, as the club is not looking to spend this month.

Exc: Man City explore move for Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi for January. Follows injuries to Ruben Dias & Josko Gvardiol. No final decision from City over formal approach but interest has accelerated. Liverpool and Bayern Munich also interested. https://t.co/Dhqs6CBTwd — Sami Mokbel (@SamiMokbel_BBC) January 5, 2026

The Athletic's David Ornstein has also revealed that if the Citizens submit an opening bid, Palace may not accept. They are 14th in the league, and feel safe from relegation, but nothing is guaranteed. They are also in the next round of the Europa Conference League, so the club need their best players to try to win more silverware in 2026.

Real Madrid is also considering a move for Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate and Bayern Munich's Dayot Upamecano, both free agents in the summer. The club may also have funds to buy an elite center-back in the summer.

With David Alaba leaving and possibly Antonio Rudiger, they are short in defense. If Guehi is Alonso's preferred choice, expect a move in January if Manchester City submits a bid.

The Latest Real Madrid News

The Clause That Could Mean Lyon Pay Nothing For Endrick's Loan From Real Madrid

Double Boost For Real Madrid Ahead of Spanish Super Cup Semi-Final

Teenage Star Reportedly Wants Real Madrid Move To Play With Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid Transfer News: Vinicius Jr., Karl, Diaz, Gravenberch & More - January 5, 2025