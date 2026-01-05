Double Boost For Real Madrid Ahead of Spanish Super Cup Semi-Final

Xabi Alonso's Real Madrid could not have asked for a better start to 2026. Los Blancos crushed Real Betis 5-1 at home, with all five goals scored by former academy prospects.

Despite the injury to Kylian Mbappe, Alonso saw his replacement, Gonzalo Garcia, net a hat-trick in the game. There is a quick turnaround after the La Liga game, as they play on Thursday, January 8, in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Atletico Madrid.

It looks like the Frenchman will still be missing against Atletico, but could be available for the final if they make it. However, Alonso has received some good news regarding two other players.

Dean Huijsen and Dani Carvajal to travel to Saudi

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

The Real Madrid team is set to travel to Jeddah for the Supercopa de España, hoping to lift the silverware. For that, they will need as many of their first-team players as possible, which hasn't always been the case for Alonso.

Mbappe looks likely not to be available, with Eder Militao and Trent Alexander-Arnold also still injured. However, two defenders will travel with the squad and should be available for the game.

According to COPE, Dani Carvajal and Dean Huijsen are both travelling with the squad after their recent injuries. The former is the club captain and was on the bench against Real Betis after two months out injured. The 24-year-old did not get on the field, and he may not start against Atletico, but having him there is a huge benefit.

IMAGO / Le Pictorium

Centre-back Dean Huijsen picked up his injury just days before the Betis game. The club waited until matchday to see if he had received it, but he was left out of the squad. However, the report says the Spaniard will be available for Thursday, and could come straight back into the starting lineup.

Antonio Rudiger and Raul Asencio started at the weekend and did a relatively good job. However, the German was caught out for pace before the goal. Huijsen came in as the expected starter going forward, and after a positive two months, his form has dipped. At just 20, he still has so much to learn, and mistakes will happen.

Carvajal could start on the bench, with Fede Valverde starting at right-back again. Huijsen could come in for Asencio, with Alonso maybe trusting the experience in such a big game.

