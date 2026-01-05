The Clause That Could Mean Lyon Pay Nothing For Endrick's Loan From Real Madrid

One major deal in January was confirmed before the winter transfer window opened. Real Madrid forward Endrick agreed to join Lyon for the remainder of the season, looking to get some playing time after not seeing much since his move in 2024.

The Brazilian is just 19, so all is not lost with the player. The hope is that this loan move will help his development, and it's also a benefit for Endrick, as he has a chance to break into Brazil's World Cup squad.

The Athletic's Mario Cortegana has revealed the contract clause that could help Endrick and, in turn, reduce the $1.1 million (€1 million) loan fee they have agreed to pay.

Lyon could pay nothing for Endrick loan

IMAGO / CordonPress

According to Cortegana, the more Lyon play the Brazilian, the less they will pay Real Madrid for his loan service. Every time Endrick starts five games for the French side, the loan fee will be reduced by €2000, 000. So if he starts 25 games, then Lyon will pay nothing.

The forward was unavailable for the January 3 Ligue 1 game against Monaco due to an injury. However, hope is that he will be ready for the French Cup Round of 32 tie against Lille on January 11.

Endrick signed for Real Madrid in the summer of 2024 after turning 18, costing a reported €35 million, which could rise to €60 million with bonuses. He signed from Palmeiras, and the deal was agreed when he was 16, with Los Blancos wanting to get it done before others pounced.

There had been numerous times when Endrick was reportedly set to make a loan move. In the summer of 2025, reports emerged that he would be joining several clubs. That came after he was not selected for the Club World Cup upon his return from injury. He stayed on, but appeared in just three games, starting one on December 17 in the Copa del Rey.

Alonso and his staff will be watching to see how Endrick develops and hope he gains experience from the move. The club wants to see Endrick return in the summer and add to the squad for the 2026-27 season and beyond.

