Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Confirmed Starting Lineup Announced For Copa del Rey Final

Real Madrid face Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final in Seville later today.

Real Madrid take on Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final, the third installment of the El Clasico this season. Los Blancos will be hoping this one does not follow suit, losing the previous two this season.

Carlo Ancelotti was sweating on the fitness of striker Kylian Mbappe after missing the previous game with an ankle injury. Unfortunately, he can only make the bench, which he deemed not fully fit after a fitness test.

Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo start up top, with Jude Bellingham back in the squad alongside Dani ceballos in midfield. Ferland Mendy makes his first start in over two months after his injury.

Real Madrid Starting Eleven vs Barcelona In The Copa del Rey Final:

1. Courtois

17. Vazquez

35. Asencio

22. Rudiger

23. Mendy

8. Valverde

14. Tchouameni

8. Ceballos

5. Bellingham

11. Rodrygo

7. Vini Jr.

