Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Confirmed Starting Lineup For El Clasico
Real Madrid have announced their starting lineup ahead of El Clasico this afternoon.
The game is a must-win for Real Madrid if they want to have any chance of winning La Liga come the end of the season in two weekends time. A loss today would all but hand Barcelona the crown.
It is a strong Real Madrid eleven, and they are captained by Lucas Vazquez. Arda Guler, (pictured) who scored last weekend against Celta Vigo, also earns a start.
Real Madrid starting XI vs FC Barcelona:
1. Thibaut Courtois
17. Lucas Vazquez (c)
14. Aurelien Tchouameni
35. Raul Asencio
20. Fran Garcia
19. Ceballos
8. Federico Valverde
5. Jude Bellingham
15. Arda Guler
9. Kylian Mbappé
7. Vinicius Jr.
