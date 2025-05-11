Real Madrid CF ON SI

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Confirmed Starting Lineup For El Clasico

Real Madrid travel to Barcelona with the La Liga season nearing a tense end.

Dylan Chavasse

Arda Guler will start for Real Madrid.
/ IMAGO / nogueirafoto

Real Madrid have announced their starting lineup ahead of El Clasico this afternoon.

The game is a must-win for Real Madrid if they want to have any chance of winning La Liga come the end of the season in two weekends time. A loss today would all but hand Barcelona the crown.

It is a strong Real Madrid eleven, and they are captained by Lucas Vazquez. Arda Guler, (pictured) who scored last weekend against Celta Vigo, also earns a start.

Real Madrid starting XI vs FC Barcelona:

1. Thibaut Courtois

17. Lucas Vazquez (c)

14. Aurelien Tchouameni

35. Raul Asencio

20. Fran Garcia

19. Ceballos

8. Federico Valverde

5. Jude Bellingham

15. Arda Guler

9. Kylian Mbappé

7. Vinicius Jr.

Dylan Chavasse
DYLAN CHAVASSE

Dylan has been a sports journalist for over four years, working in both print and digital. He also works as a stadium announcer for Crawley Town FC in the United Kingdom. He covers Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and PSG On SI.

