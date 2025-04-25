Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Odds And Prediction
Real Madrid will battle rivals Barcelona in the Copa Del Rey final at the Estadio Olimpico de la Cartuja in Sevilla on April 26.
Ahead of the crucial final, Carlo Ancelotti and his team managed a narrow 1-0 victory against Madrid-based Getafe on April 23. However, it came at a cost to Los Blancos, who lost their France international midfielder, Eduardo Camavinga, through injury. The former Rennes player is now set to miss the remainder of the season, including the Club World Cup starting in June.
In their last two previous clashes against Hansi Flick's side, Los Merengues suffered two heavy losses to the Blaugrana, including a 5-2 rout in the Spanish Super Cup final.
Let's have a look at the odds and prediction ahead of the game (Odds via Draftkings).
Barcelona vs Real Madrid Odds
Moneyline:
Barcelona: +120
Draw: +290
Real Madrid: +205
Both teams to score:
Yes: -245
No: +190
Total goals:
Barcelona: 1.5 (Over: -155; Under: +105)
Real Madrid: 1.5 (Over: -105; Under: -140)
Double chance:
Barcelona or tie: -270
Barcelona or Real Madrid: -400
Real Madrid or tie: -150
Barcelona vs Real Madrid Prediction
Following the end of their Champions League journey at the hands of Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, and sitting four points behind Barcelona in the league, Real Madrid's best chance of another trophy this season lies in this Copa Del Rey final.
However, Los Blancos will face Barcelona, the La Liga leaders and one of Europe's best teams this season. It will undoubtedly be a tough match-up for Carlo Ancelotti and his team against an opponent that has handed them two heavy losses already this season.
Furthermore, Los Blancos seem to be collectively in a poor run of form, as many players are underperforming or injured. However, Madrid rarely loses in finals, and many of their stars are used to shining when the lights are the brightest; for all these reasons, Los Blancos could come out victorious in this Copa del Rey final.
Winner: Real Madrid
